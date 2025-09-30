US Deports 'planeload' Of Iranians In Rare Cooperation With Iran: NYT
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 02:10 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The United States deported a planeload of about 100 Iranians to Tehran in one of the Trump administration’s starkest migrant returns, marking a rare act of cooperation with Iran after months of talks, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
Citing two senior Iranian officials involved in the negotiations and a US official with knowledge of the plans, the report said a US-chartered flight took off from Louisiana on Monday night and was scheduled to arrive in Iran via Qatar on Tuesday.
The White House and the U.S. State Department have so far made no comments.
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to deport a record number of people living in the U.S. without legal status, arguing that it is necessary after what he describes as high illegal border crossings under his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.
However, his administration has struggled to increase deportation levels, even as it has created new avenues to send migrants to countries other than their own.
The identities of the Iranians and their reasons for attempting to immigrate to the U.S. were not immediately clear, the paper said, adding that some had volunteered to leave after being in detention centers for months, and some had not.
Some of the deportees had volunteered to leave after being held in detention centers for months, and some had not, the officials told the Times. In nearly every case, asylum requests had been denied or the people had not yet appeared before a judge for an asylum hearing, they also said.
The deportation was recently finalized after months of discussions between the two countries, the Iranian officials said
According to the New York Times, Iran's foreign ministry was coordinating the return of the deportees, who had been given reassurances that they would be safe and would not face any problems.
The U.S. in February deported 119 people from different countries, including Iran, to Panama as part of an agreement between the two countries.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26
Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
More Stories From World
-
US deports 'planeload' of Iranians in rare cooperation with Iran: NYT4 minutes ago
-
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas48 minutes ago
-
Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan1 hour ago
-
UN slams Israeli strikes on displaced Palestinians collecting firewood in besieged Gaza4 hours ago
-
PRCS chief meets Pakistan’s envoy in Norway22 hours ago
-
Pakistan not in any power struggle; fully focused on economic prosperity: PM1 day ago
-
UN Chief warns of ascalating nuclear threats, urges global action for disarmament2 days ago
-
Gaza City hospitals close, patients flee as occupying Israeli forces advance: WHO2 days ago
-
2025 China International Confucius Cultural Festival opens in E China2 days ago
-
At UN, Pakistani diplomat slams India's attempt to malign Pakistan, calls it serial perpetrator of t ..2 days ago
-
India repeats its accusations about Pakistan's involvement in terrorism at UNGA3 days ago
-
"2024 Chinese and foreign cultural exchanges" report released in Beijing3 days ago