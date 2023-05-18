UrduPoint.com

US Dept. Of Defense Mistakenly Overvalued Equipment Sent To Ukraine By $3Bln - Reports

The US Department of Defense's accounting error overvalued the cost of aid for Ukraine by about $3 billion opening up a possibility that Washington will be able to send more security assistance to Kiev amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, Reuters reported on Thursday citing two senior defense officials

One official said they discovered "inconsistencies" in how they value the equipment provided to Ukraine, the report said, an error that led to a higher than warranted value of weapons being delivered from US stocks.

There is a chance that the amount of the overvaluation will increase as the Pentagon examines the situation in more detail, according to the report.

