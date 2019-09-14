US Deputy Assistant Secretary, Ukrainian Economy Minister Discuss Reforms in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent and Ukrainian Minister of Economic Development Tymofiy Mylovanov discussed Washington's readiness to support reforms in Ukraine, the US embassy in Kiev said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) US Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent and Ukrainian Minister of Economic Development Tymofiy Mylovanov discussed Washington's readiness to support reforms in Ukraine, the US embassy in Kiev said on Saturday.

"DAS [Deputy Assistant Secretary] Kent and Minister of Economic Development Mylovanov discussed U.S. readiness to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms to strengthen Ukraine's economy, including land reform," the embassy's press service said on Twitter.

According to the statement, the sides also discussed the investment climate in Ukraine.