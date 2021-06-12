UrduPoint.com
US Deputy Attorney General Asks Watchdog To Investigate Lawmakers' Data Seizure - Reports

US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco has asked the Justice Department to launch an investigation into a leak of information probed by the Trump administration that involved the seizure of lawmakers' data, CNN reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco has asked the Justice Department to launch an investigation into a leak of information probed by the Trump administration that involved the seizure of lawmakers' data, CNN reported on Friday.

The news comes after reports emerged that the Justice Department under president Donald Trump subpoenaed Apple to obtain metadata of Democrats on the US House Intelligence Committee, including their staff and family members as part of an investigation into leaks that led to stories about Russia and Trump's associates.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin said the revelation the Trump Justice Department secretly subpoenaed metadata is shocking, and represents a gross abuse of power and an assault on the separation of powers, the report said.

The senators also called on the former heads of the Justice Department, William Barr and Jeff Sessions, to testify on the matter under oath.

