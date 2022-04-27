UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Chief Of Ukraine Mission, Other Members Visited Lviv On Tuesday - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Deputy Chief of Ukraine Mission, Other Members Visited Lviv on Tuesday - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Members of the US embassy team in Ukraine, including the deputy chief of the mission, traveled to Lviv on Tuesday and met with officials from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"I can confirm that the deputy chief of mission and members of the embassy team traveled to Lviv, Ukraine today, where they were able to continue our close collaboration with key Ukrainian partners. Today, they met with interlocutors from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Price told a press briefing. "Today's travel was a first step ahead of more regular travel in the immediate future."

The United States is accelerating preparations to resume operations of its embassy in Kiev as soon as possible while constantly assessing the security situation in the country as Russia continues its military operation, Price added.

