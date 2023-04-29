UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Defense Chief Holds Talks With Battery, Critical Mineral Suppliers - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Deputy Defense Chief Holds Talks With Battery, Critical Mineral Suppliers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks held a round table meeting with six US battery and critical mineral manufacturers to discuss the importance of the technology to the United States' national security, Pentagon Spokesman Eric Pahon said in a statement.

"Deputy Secretary Hicks emphasized that increasing lethality and maintaining the United States' asymmetric military edge will depend on advancing battery technology and ensuring a more resilient domestic supply chain," the statement said on Friday.

The meeting included discussions on how to address unique challenges the Pentagon faces as a battery customer, including a lack of battery standardization across platforms and varying demand signals, the statement said.

Hicks also emphasized the Biden administration's commitment to increasing cooperation with and supporting the US industrial base, the statement added.

The meeting was part of an ongoing effort by the Pentagon to engage the industrial base on its top priorities critical to operational readiness, the statement said.

Related Topics

Technology Pentagon United States Top

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

59 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint ..

Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint Reconstruction Middle East

59 minutes ago
 FIFA President hails Wembley’s &#039;unique plac ..

FIFA President hails Wembley’s &#039;unique place in football history&#039; on ..

59 minutes ago

European Commission and EIB announce funds worth €18 billion to boost investme ..

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039; ..

Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039;s Cup

1 hour ago
 Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.