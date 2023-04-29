US Deputy Defense Chief Holds Talks With Battery, Critical Mineral Suppliers - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks held a round table meeting with six US battery and critical mineral manufacturers to discuss the importance of the technology to the United States' national security, Pentagon Spokesman Eric Pahon said in a statement.

"Deputy Secretary Hicks emphasized that increasing lethality and maintaining the United States' asymmetric military edge will depend on advancing battery technology and ensuring a more resilient domestic supply chain," the statement said on Friday.

The meeting included discussions on how to address unique challenges the Pentagon faces as a battery customer, including a lack of battery standardization across platforms and varying demand signals, the statement said.

Hicks also emphasized the Biden administration's commitment to increasing cooperation with and supporting the US industrial base, the statement added.

The meeting was part of an ongoing effort by the Pentagon to engage the industrial base on its top priorities critical to operational readiness, the statement said.