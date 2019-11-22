US Deputy Defense Secretary Meets Georgia Defense Minister to Boost Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The US deputy secretary of defense held talks at the Pentagon with visiting Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili to expand the US-Georgian bilateral security relationship, Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a readout.

"Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist met with Georgian Minister of Defense Irakli Garibashvili at the Pentagon to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the United States and Georgia," Farah said in the readout on Thursday.

Norquist and Garibashvili discussed bilateral security cooperation programs and the need to work together to address common security challenges, Farah said.

"Deputy Secretary Norquist and Minister Garibashvili agreed to pursue opportunities to further strengthen the close defense relationship between the United States and Georgia," the readout said.

The two officials also discussed Georgia's contributions to the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, Georgia's partnership with NATO and its ongoing defense reform efforts, the readout added.