US Deputy Secretary Biegun Says Met Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) WASHINGTON, August 24 (Sputnik). WASHINGTON (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun revealed on Monday that he held a meeting with former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during his visit to Lithuania.

"I did have a chance to meet with Mrs. Tikhanovskaya. She is a very impressive person and I can see why she is so popular in her country," Biegun said during a news conference in Vilnius. "The purpose of the meeting was to listen, to hear what the thinking is of the Belarusian people and to see what they are doing to obtain the right to self-determination."