WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan spoke by phone with South Korea 's Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young to discuss ongoing efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday in a readout of the call.

"The Deputy Secretary and the Vice Foreign Minister reaffirmed their commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the importance of US-ROK -Japan trilateral cooperation, and to continue working closely together to address common security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region," Ortagus said.

The United States and South Korea have since 2018 been engaged in diplomatic efforts to convince North Korea to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

As part of the effort, US President Donald Trump has held two summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, one in Singapore in June 2018 and another in Vietnam in February. The second round of talks in Vietnam finished abruptly without an agreement.

While North Korea wants the international sanctions against it to be lifted, Washington has been insisting that Pyongyang first completely abandon its nuclear program.