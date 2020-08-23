UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Deputy Secretary Of State Biegun To Visit Moscow, Kiev, Vilnius Aug 24-27 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

US Deputy Secretary of State Biegun to Visit Moscow, Kiev, Vilnius Aug 24-27 - Authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) The US Department of State on Sunday confirmed that Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun would visit Moscow, Kiev and Vilnius from August 24-27 to discuss regional and international issues.

On Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Biegun would visit Moscow next week and discuss the recent developments in Belarus and various aspects of Russian-US bilateral relations, among other topics.

"Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania; Moscow, Russia; Kyiv, Ukraine August 24-27 to meet with senior government leaders to discuss a range of regional and international issues," the department said in a statement.

In addition, the senior US official will meet with his counterparts at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the Austrian capital on August 27 to address issues related to regional security and human rights.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Visit Vilnius Kiev Belarus August Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

43 minutes ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

2 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

3 hours ago

Members of Emirati Children’s Parliament partici ..

4 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.