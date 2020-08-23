US Deputy Secretary of State Biegun to Visit Moscow, Kiev, Vilnius Aug 24-27 - Authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) The US Department of State on Sunday confirmed that Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun would visit Moscow, Kiev and Vilnius from August 24-27 to discuss regional and international issues.

On Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Biegun would visit Moscow next week and discuss the recent developments in Belarus and various aspects of Russian-US bilateral relations, among other topics.

"Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania; Moscow, Russia; Kyiv, Ukraine August 24-27 to meet with senior government leaders to discuss a range of regional and international issues," the department said in a statement.

In addition, the senior US official will meet with his counterparts at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the Austrian capital on August 27 to address issues related to regional security and human rights.