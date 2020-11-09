US Deputy Secretary of State Says Russia 'Gambling' With Extension of New START

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday that Russia is 'gambling' with extending the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), awaiting a possibly better offer after the presidential inauguration.

"The Russian Federation is certainly making a calculation based on whether they want to lock into agreement with an extension now or wait until after January 20 to see if there is a better offer that they can possibly acquire," Biegun said. "I think that's still a little bit of a gamble, perhaps less so than... it might have been two weeks ago, but that's very much for the Russian Federation to agree."