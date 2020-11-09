UrduPoint.com
US Deputy Secretary Of State Says Russia 'Gambling' With Extension Of New START

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:19 PM

US Deputy Secretary of State Says Russia 'Gambling' With Extension of New START

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday that Russia is 'gambling' with extending the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), awaiting a possibly better offer after the presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday that Russia is 'gambling' with extending the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), awaiting a possibly better offer after the presidential inauguration.

"The Russian Federation is certainly making a calculation based on whether they want to lock into agreement with an extension now or wait until after January 20 to see if there is a better offer that they can possibly acquire," Biegun said. "I think that's still a little bit of a gamble, perhaps less so than... it might have been two weeks ago, but that's very much for the Russian Federation to agree."

