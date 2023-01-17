UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Secretary Of State Sherman Travels To Kiev To Meet With Zelenskyy - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 07:40 AM

US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Travels to Kiev to Meet With Zelenskyy - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has traveled to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, and Under Secretary of Defense Dr. Colin H. Kahl traveled to Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy, members of the Office of the President, and senior Ukrainian officials to reaffirm the United States' strong and steadfast commitment to Ukraine," the State Department said.

It said that prior to the visit, the delegation made stops in Germany and Poland to review US security assistance to Ukraine.

"While in Kyiv, Deputy Secretary Sherman, Principal Deputy NSA Finer, and Under Secretary Kahl met with Prime Minister Shmyhal to discuss how U.

S. and international assistance has helped stabilize Ukraine's economy and how we can develop an enduring U.S.-Ukraine trade and investment partnership as Ukraine rebuilds," the State Department said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

