MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Moscow next week and discuss the recent developments in Belarus, among other topics, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will be in Moscow next week as part of his European tour," Ryabkov said.

"Belarus will be discussed, but the agenda of his consultations is much broader ” it is not only Belarus but also a whole range of other issues, including various aspects of Russian-US bilateral relations. A number of meetings at various levels were planned," the diplomat added.