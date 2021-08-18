US Deputy Secretary of State to Speak on Afghanistan Wednesday Afternoon - State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will speak to the press about the current situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon, according to the schedule published by the State Department

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will speak to the press about the current situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon, according to the schedule published by the State Department.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) completed its takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul on Sunday, with President Ashraf Ghani stepping down and fleeing the country. At least 10,000 US citizens have remained in Afghanistan awaiting to be evacuated as well as thousands of Afghans who assisted the US war effort in the country.