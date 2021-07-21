UrduPoint.com
US Deputy Secretary Of State To Travel To China, Oman From July 25-27 - State Department

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China from July 25-26 and then pay a visit to Oman on July 27, the US Department of State said.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will travel to the People's Republic of China (PRC) July 25-26 and to Oman July 27," the US Department of State said in a press release.

In China, Sherman will meet with officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the "US efforts to hold candid exchanges with PRC officials to advance U.

S. interests and values and to responsibly manage the relationship," according to the press release. Sherman is set to discuss both Washington's areas of concerns and areas where "interests align."

"In Oman, the Deputy Secretary will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy to discuss advancing peace and security in the region and our shared commitment to bolstering the U.S.- Oman bilateral relationship," the US Department of State added.

