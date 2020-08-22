US Deputy Secretary of State to Visit Russia, Lithuania to Discuss Belarus Crisis -Reuters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is going to visit soon Russia and Lithuania to discuss the crisis in Belarus, the Reuters news agency reported citing its sources.

On August 9, Belarus held the presidential election. According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

Since the announcement of the official results, opposition rallies have engulfed Belarusian cities, with security forces trying to put them down with force using tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and stun grenades. People, who had been detained and later released, said that many detainees faced police abuses but the Interior Ministry has refuted that.