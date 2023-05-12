US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman Expected to Resign This Summer - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is expected to leave her post this summer, and the official announcement will be made in the coming days, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"She leaves incredibly big shoes to fill," the media quoted one of the sources.

It is yet unknown who will replace Sherman after she departs the post, the sources said.

The media did not immediately receive the US State Department's response to a request for comment.

According to the report, the expected change comes as the department is facing other replacements. The Biden administration is expected to nominate James O'Brien, the head of the office of sanctions coordination, as the assistant secretary for European affairs.