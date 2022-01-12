UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Secretary Sherman Briefs EU On Strategic Talks With Russia - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 03:10 AM

US Deputy Secretary Sherman Briefs EU on Strategic Talks With Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman briefed EU ambassadors on Russia's buildup of forces near Ukraine and the recent US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with ambassadors from the EU's Political and Security Committee today in Brussels to discuss Russia's unprovoked military build-up along Ukraine's border and to provide a readout of the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, which was held yesterday in Geneva," Price said on Tuesday.

The meeting underscored the US commitment to working closely with the EU to address this urgent challenge together, Price also said. Both the US and EU representatives affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during the meeting, Price added.

Sherman also thanked the EU committee for their work to ensure that any further Russian military incursion into Ukraine would result in severe costs for Russia, Price said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Brussels Geneva Price Sherman Border From

Recent Stories

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

2 hours ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

2 hours ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

2 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

2 hours ago
 US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid ..

US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO E ..

2 hours ago
 UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigra ..

UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigray, Reduces Movements in Area - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.