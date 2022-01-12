US Deputy Secretary Sherman Briefs EU on Strategic Talks With Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman briefed EU ambassadors on Russia's buildup of forces near Ukraine and the recent US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with ambassadors from the EU's Political and Security Committee today in Brussels to discuss Russia's unprovoked military build-up along Ukraine's border and to provide a readout of the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, which was held yesterday in Geneva," Price said on Tuesday.

The meeting underscored the US commitment to working closely with the EU to address this urgent challenge together, Price also said. Both the US and EU representatives affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during the meeting, Price added.

Sherman also thanked the EU committee for their work to ensure that any further Russian military incursion into Ukraine would result in severe costs for Russia, Price said.