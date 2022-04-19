UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Secretary Sherman In Brussels Until April 22 For Dialogue On China - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Deputy Secretary Sherman in Brussels Until April 22 for Dialogue on China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will be in Brussels this week to participate in a high-level meeting with EU partners to discuss matters related to China, among other global concerns, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman traveled to Brussels, she'll be there from April 19 to April 22, she is going for the third high level meeting of the US-EU dialogue on China," Price told a press briefing.

The US-EU dialogue on China will take place on Thursday, Price said.

Sherman will then have consultations with European allies and partners on Friday on matters surrounding the Indo-Pacific region, according to Price.

While in Brussels, Sherman will also continue close coordination with NATO and EU partners on the Ukraine conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine China Brussels Price Sherman April From

Recent Stories

Imran is pushing country towards anarchy: Ahsan Iq ..

Imran is pushing country towards anarchy: Ahsan Iqbal

24 minutes ago
 Virtual Da'wah International Training course for f ..

Virtual Da'wah International Training course for foreigners concludes at IIUI

24 minutes ago
 Syria Sends Letter to UN About US-Led Coalition's ..

Syria Sends Letter to UN About US-Led Coalition's War Crimes in Raqqa in 2017

24 minutes ago
 Police arrests woman for killing her step daughter ..

Police arrests woman for killing her step daughter

24 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court put on notice respondents in har ..

Sindh High Court put on notice respondents in harassment case of nursing studen ..

24 minutes ago
 Safe ISS Operation Should Remain Priority as Russi ..

Safe ISS Operation Should Remain Priority as Russia Reviews Cooperation - Space ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.