US Deputy Secretary Sherman in Brussels Until April 22 for Dialogue on China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will be in Brussels this week to participate in a high-level meeting with EU partners to discuss matters related to China, among other global concerns, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman traveled to Brussels, she'll be there from April 19 to April 22, she is going for the third high level meeting of the US-EU dialogue on China," Price told a press briefing.

The US-EU dialogue on China will take place on Thursday, Price said.

Sherman will then have consultations with European allies and partners on Friday on matters surrounding the Indo-Pacific region, according to Price.

While in Brussels, Sherman will also continue close coordination with NATO and EU partners on the Ukraine conflict.