US Deputy Secretary Sherman to Visit Japan, South Korea, Mongolia from July 18-25

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) US Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman is due to travel to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia from July 18-25 to discuss a wide range of issues with the countries' leaders, the State Department said on Thursday.

Sherman will travel to Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and Mongolia from July 18 to July 25," the statement said.

As part of the trip, Sherman will hold a joint meeting with the top diplomats of Japan and South Korea to "discuss trilateral cooperation on pressing shared challenges, including regional security issues such as the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], as well as climate change and global health."