US Deputy Secretary To Offer Condolences To China Over Floods On Sunday Visit - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

US Deputy Secretary to Offer Condolences to China Over Floods on Sunday Visit - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman will use her upcoming visit to China to offer condolences over the recent floods that hit the Asian country, a senior US official said Saturday.

"I would anticipate that the deputy secretary is going to express condolences to the Chinese for the loss of life and also concern for those who are missing," the official said.

Sherman will travel to China on Sunday.

