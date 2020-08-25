US Deputy State Secretary Arrives in Moscow for Arms Control Talks With Lavrov - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Tuesday arrived in Russia on a working visit, Washington's embassy in Moscow said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 25th August, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Tuesday arrived in Russia on a working visit, Washington's embassy in Moscow said.

"Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun has arrived in #Russia for meetings with Russian officials including [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] #Lavrov to discuss issues of common interest in our bilateral relationship," US Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said in a tweet.

A day prior, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said that besides Lavrov, Biegun will hold meetings with Russian deputy foreign ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Igor Morgulov.

The diplomats have been engaged in ongoing arms control negotiations in Geneva.

Sullivan said that discussions would center around the future of the New START Treaty and a new paradigm of arms control for the global powers. The US side is also keen on discussing issues of the imprisonment of US nationals Paul Whelan, Michael Calvey and Trevor Reed in Russia.