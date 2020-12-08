US Deputy State Secretary Biegun Arrives in South Korean Seoul on 4-Day Visit - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) US Deputy State Secretary Stephen Biegun has arrived in the South Korean capital of Seoul on a four-day visit to discuss issues concerning the US strategic relations with South Korea and the problem of the denuclearization of Korean Peninsula, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the US State Department announced that Biegun would travel to Seoul to discuss its alliance with South Korea.

According to diplomatic sources cited by the media, Biegun arrived in the country by a chartered plane at 4:15 p.m. (07:15 GMT) accompanied by Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea Alex Wong and US National Security Council's Senior Director for Asian Affairs Allison Hooker.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said that on Wednesday Biegun would have a meeting with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun, which would be followed by Biegun's negotiations with Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon. Both sides are expected to discuss ways for the two countries to work together to make substantive progress in achieving complete denuclearization and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The ministry added that, on Friday, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha would invite Biegun and the US delegation to dinner.

Yonhap added that during his visit, Biegun was also scheduled to meet with South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young, as well other senior South Korean officials, and Swedish special envoy for the Korean Peninsula Kent Harstedt.

The South Korean media outlet stressed that this visit might be the last Biegun's trip to South Korea as US deputy state secretary under the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Trump has held three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. However, the two sides have not achieved a breakthrough on the issue of denuclearization because of the unresolved issue concerning sanctions relief. During one of the 2020 election race debates, US projected President-elect Joe Biden called Kim a "thug" in stark contrast to the relatively good relations Trump had with the North Korean leader. In December, US Senator Jeff Merkley warned that Biden should be ready for possible provocative acts by North Korea ahead of the announcement of the US presidential election's official result.

The winner of the US presidential election, held on November 3, is yet to be officially declared, but all major US media outlets have named Biden the winner. Earlier, Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition process, but still promised to continue his attempts to dispute the validity of the vote. The inauguration of the next president is scheduled for January 20.