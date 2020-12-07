US Deputy State Secretary Biegun to Visit Seoul on December 8-11, State Department Says

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea this week, the US State Department announced in a statement.

"Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen E. Biegun will travel to Seoul December 8-11. He will meet with officials in the Republic of Korea to discuss the U.S.-ROK Alliance and our shared commitment to regional security, stability, and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific, and continued close coordination on North Korea," the Sunday statement says.

Last month, South Korean media reported that Biegun was expected to visit South Korea in December as part of a multi-nation Asia tour and was likely to be accompanied by Alex Wong, the US State Department's deputy envoy for North Korean affairs.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since last year and the inter-Korean dialogue has been stalled since June, when Pyongyang cut all communications lines with Seoul after tensions over propaganda leaflets sent in from the South.