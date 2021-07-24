US Deputy State Secretary Sherman to Talk Fair Competition With China on Sunday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will be travelling to China on Sunday to discuss topics such as fair trade with Chinese officials in a "frank and honest" manner, a senior administration official said on Saturday.

"In Tianjin, [Sherman's] going to make it clear while we welcome stiff and sustained competition with the PRC, everyone needs to play by the same rules and on a level playing field," the official said.

Another senior administration official said that the main purpose of this meeting is to have "frank and honest exchanges" about the US-China relationship, with the goal being to keep channels of communication open at a senior level.