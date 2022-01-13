UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Trade Chief Raises Concerns To Canada About Digital Services Tax - USTR Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 05:10 AM

US Deputy Trade Chief Raises Concerns to Canada About Digital Services Tax - USTR Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) US Deputy Trade Representative Jayme White met with his Canadian counterpart David Morrison and raised concerns over Canada's proposal to impose a digital service tax, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said.

Last month, the US Trade Representative said the United States will examine all possible options in case Canada adopts the digital service tax.

"Ambassador White expressed concern about Canada's proposed digital service tax," the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release on Wednesday.

Canada proposed imposing a 3 percent tax on revenue from big technology firms, including social media platforms, that gain profit from digital services that use data and content from Canadian users, according to media reports.

White and Morrison also discussed bilateral issues on steel trade, and White underscored the importance for Canada to fully meet its commitments under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USCMA), especially its allocation of dairy tariff-tariff quotas, the release said.

Earlier this month, the USMCA agreed with the United States that Canada was breaching its obligations under the trade agreement by restricting the number of US dairy products allowed into the Canadian market.

Related Topics

Technology Canada Social Media David United States Market Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

5 hours ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

5 hours ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

5 hours ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

5 hours ago
 Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Me ..

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushk ..

5 hours ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian ..

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over De ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.