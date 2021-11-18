UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Treasury Chief, Saudi Officials Discuss Combating Money Laundering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:52 PM

US Deputy Treasury Chief, Saudi Officials Discuss Combating Money Laundering

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has met with senior Saudi officials to discuss bilateral cooperation to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the Treasury said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has met with senior Saudi officials to discuss bilateral cooperation to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the Treasury said on Thursday.

"Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 17. During his visit, the Deputy Secretary met with senior government officials," the Treasury said in a statement. "The Deputy Secretary and his Saudi counterparts also discussed our deep partnership in combatting money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation."

Related Topics

Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Money November Government

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Indepen ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Independence Day

9 minutes ago
 DC Zahid Shah directs officials to launch preparat ..

DC Zahid Shah directs officials to launch preparation of historic Sibi Mela

1 minute ago
 Agriculture experts emphasize agriculture sector d ..

Agriculture experts emphasize agriculture sector development in Tharparkar

2 minutes ago
 Lithuanian Prime Minister Opposes Negotiations Wit ..

Lithuanian Prime Minister Opposes Negotiations With Lukashenko Over Migration Cr ..

2 minutes ago
 393 developments schemes approved for South Punjab ..

393 developments schemes approved for South Punjab: Secretary Housing

2 minutes ago
 Sub Inspector dismissed from service on implicatin ..

Sub Inspector dismissed from service on implicating innocent person in FIR

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.