US Deputy Treasury Chief, Saudi Officials Discuss Combating Money Laundering

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has met with senior Saudi officials to discuss bilateral cooperation to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the Treasury said on Thursday.

"Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 17. During his visit, the Deputy Secretary met with senior government officials," the Treasury said in a statement. "The Deputy Secretary and his Saudi counterparts also discussed our deep partnership in combatting money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation."