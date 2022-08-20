US Deputy Treasury Chief, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Russia Sanctions - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo spoke with Turkish counterpart Yunus Elitas about efforts to enforce multilateral sanctions on Russian entities that may be using Turkey to evade sanctions, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Deputy Secretary Adeyemo raised concerns that Russian entities and individuals are attempting to use Turkiye to evade sanctions put in place by the United States and 30 countries," the statement said on Friday.

Adeyemo also reiterated the United States' interest in the success of Turkey's economy, including through partnership on efforts to protect the integrity of the country's banking sector, the statement said.

The US and a number of other aligned countries began imposing a series of sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in response to the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in late February.

The Biden administration is in discussions with Ukraine and the US Congress about imposing more sanctions against Russia as long as the operation continues, State Department sanctions coordinator James O'Brien said on Friday.