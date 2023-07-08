US Deputy Treasury Secretary Traveling to Europe for Sanctions, Economic Talks - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo is traveling to Belgium, Germany, and Italy next week for talks with European allies on issues related to sanctions and mutual economic issues, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo will travel to Europe from July 9 - 15 to discuss shared economic opportunities from the Inflation Reduction Act, securing clean energy supply chains, and continued coordination on countering sanctions evasion. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo will visit Belgium, Brussels; Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany; and Rome, Italy," the statement said on Friday.

Adeyemo will meet with European Commission officials in Brussels to discuss clean energy supply chains and efforts to counter the alleged evasion of sanctions by Russia, the statement said.

Adeyemo will also meet with private sector entities while in Brussels to discuss bolstering critical mineral supply chains, the statement said.

In Frankfurt, Adeyemo will hold a banking roundtable on the macroeconomic outlook and financial conditions in Europe, the statement said. In Berlin, Adeyemo will meet with German government counterparts to discuss issues including climate change and preventing the transfer of dual-use components to Russia, the statement said.

Adeyemo will then meet with Italian government officials in Rome to discuss clean energy, the G7 agenda, strengthening the global economy, and Russian sanctions, the statement said.