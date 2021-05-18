UrduPoint.com
US Deserves 'Full and Fair' Accounting on January 6 Capitol Incident - White House

The Biden administration supports a "full and fair" accounting of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and has set aside nearly $2 billion to upgrade security at the building housing the nation's legislative assembly, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Biden administration supports a "full and fair" accounting of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and has set aside nearly $2 billion to upgrade security at the building housing the nation's legislative assembly, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on our democracy, an effort to undo the will of the American people and threaten the peaceful transition of power," the White House said in a statement. "The nation deserves such a full and fair accounting to prevent future violence and strengthen the security and resilience of our democratic institutions."

The White House statement comes after a bipartisan effort was proposed to study and investigate the January 6 incident.

The Biden administration has also proposed a $1.9 billion bill to "reimburse direct costs incurred by the attack on the Capitol, improve facility security, protect Members of Congress, employees, and visitors, (and) provide judicial security," the White House said.

A group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in an attempt to protest lawmakers formalizing the results of the 2020 presidential election that saw the loss of then President Donald Trump to his challenger Joe Biden. Trump claims that the election was stolen and lawmakers from several US states should not certify the election results.

The US authorities have undertaken more than 170 investigation cases in connection with the January 6 riot.

