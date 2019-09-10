US Designates 12 Terrorist Leaders From Islamic State, Hezbollah, Others - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The US State Department has designated 12 terrorist leaders from the Islamic State group (banned in Russia), Hezbollah and other organizations under a new executive order issued by President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of State announces the designation of 12 terrorist leaders," Pompeo told reporters at a press briefing at the White House.

In a separate statement, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Hamas, the Islamic State group and Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

"Today's action targets a wide array of groups, including entities affiliated with HAMAS, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), al-Qaida, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods-Force (IRGC-QF)," the Treasury said.

This action, combined with other steps taken by the State Department, represents "some of the furthest reaching designations of terrorists and their supporters in the past 15 years," the Treasury added.