US Designates 14 Chinese Officials in New Sanctions Over Hong Kong - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The United States has targeted more than a dozen Chinese officials in a new round of sanctions over Hong Kong, the Department of the Treasury announced on Monday.

The 14 designated individuals include Vice-Chairpersons of 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee Dafeng Cai, Jianming Cao, Zhu Chen, Padma Choling and Weihua Wu among others, the Treasury Department said.