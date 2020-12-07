UrduPoint.com
US Designates 14 Chinese Officials In New Sanctions Over Hong Kong - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:09 PM

US Designates 14 Chinese Officials in New Sanctions Over Hong Kong - Treasury

The United States has targeted more than a dozen Chinese officials in a new round of sanctions over Hong Kong, the Department of the Treasury announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The United States has targeted more than a dozen Chinese officials in a new round of sanctions over Hong Kong, the Department of the Treasury announced on Monday.

The 14 designated individuals include Vice-Chairpersons of 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee Dafeng Cai, Jianming Cao, Zhu Chen, Padma Choling and Weihua Wu among others, the Treasury Department said.

More Stories From World

