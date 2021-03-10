UrduPoint.com
US Designates 2 Alleged Iranian Interrogators For Violating Human Rights - Blinken

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Designates 2 Alleged Iranian Interrogators for Violating Human Rights - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Biden administration has designated two alleged Iranian interrogators for inhumane treatment of political prisoners and protesters in Iran the last two years, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"I am announcing the designation of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) interrogators Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021 for their involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the torture and/or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment (CIDTP) of political prisoners and persons detained during protests in 2019 and 2020 in Iran," Blinken said in a press release.

