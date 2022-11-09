US Designates 2 Business Partners of Sanctioned Al-Qaeda Facilitator - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States has designated two alleged business partners of a previously sanctioned financial facilitator of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two business associates of a sanctioned al-Qa'ida financial facilitator and external operations plotter. The two individuals designated today are Mohamad Irshad Mohamad Haris Nizar and Musab Turkmen, who conducted businesses activities to assist Ahmed Luqman Talib (Talib)," the department said in a press release.

Talib was previously designated for facilitating the international movement of individuals and finances for al-Qaeda's benefit, the release said.

Nizar is being designated for being Talib's relative and a Sri Lanka-based business partner since late 2018, according to the release. The majority of Talib's income came from one-third of the proceeds of the Sri Lanka business, which reached $200,000 per year.

Turkmen is designated as Talib's Turkey-based brother-in-law and business partner, who, as of late 2018, had land investments in Turkey with Talib, the release also said.