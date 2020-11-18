UrduPoint.com
Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Designates 2 Senior Leaders of Al-Shabab as Global Terrorists - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The United States has designated two senior leaders of the al-Shabab terror organization as global terrorists, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of State has designated Abdullahi Osman Mohamed and Maalim Ayman, senior leaders of al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based al-Qa'ida affiliate, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs)," Pompeo said.

