US Designates 3 Ex-Colombian Military Officials For Rights Violations - Blinken

The United States designated three former Colombian military officials for their alleged role in "gross" violations of human rights during the years-long conflict in the country, making them ineligible to enter the US, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"Today, we are taking action to promote accountability for three former Colombian officials for their involvement in gross violations of human rights during Colombia's decades-long internal armed conflict," Blinken said in a statement.

The United States designated former Colonels Publio Hernan Mejia Gutierrez and Juan Carlos Figueroa Suarez, former General Ivan Ramirez Quintero, a well as five members of their families. As a result of the action, they are ineligible for entry into the United States, the statement added.

Blinken also reaffirmed Washington's support for the 2016 Colombia's peace agreement, which he says addresses conflict-related atrocities and abuses which took place over more than 50 years.

