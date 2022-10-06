The United States has imposed sanctions on three individuals and one entity for their alleged links to Myanmar's military government, the US Treasury said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on three individuals and one entity for their alleged links to Myanmar's military government, the US Treasury said on Thursday.

"Today the U.S.

Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated three individuals and one entity connected to Burma's military regime pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14014. Following the February 1, 2021, coup that overthrew Burma's democratically elected civilian government...," the Treasury said in a press release.