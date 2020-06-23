UrduPoint.com
US Designates 4 More Chinese Media Outlets As Foreign Missions - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Designates 4 More Chinese Media Outlets as Foreign Missions - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The United States has designated another four Chinese media organizations as foreign missions in an action that will force them to adhere to new requirements, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"Pursuant to authorities under the Foreign Missions Act, the State Department is issuing today a new determination that designates the US operations of China Central Television, China news Service, the People's Daily, and the Global Times as foreign missions," Ortagus said. "This follows on the February 18 designation of Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development USA."

