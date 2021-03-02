US Designates 7 Russian Officials for Sanctions Over Navalny Case - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on seven senior Russian officials, including Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Aleksandr Bortnikov and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, over the alleged poisoning and imprisonment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) joined the US Departments of State and Commerce in imposing sanctions in response to Russia's poisoning and subsequent imprisonment of Russian opposition figure Aleksey Navalny," the statement said.

In addition to Bortnikov and Krasnov, OFAC also designated Presidential Policy Directorate Chief Andrei Yarin, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko, Deputy Minister of Defense Aleksey Krivoruchko, Deputy Minister of Defense Pavel Popov and Federal Penitentiary Service Director Alexander Kalashnikov.