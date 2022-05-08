UrduPoint.com

US Designates 8 Russian Maritime-Related Firms, Including Oboronlogistika - State Dept

May 08, 2022

US Designates 8 Russian Maritime-Related Firms, Including Oboronlogistika - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The United States designated eight Russian maritime-related firms, including the Russian defense ministry's Oboronlogistika OOO, as part of the latest response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Department of State said on Sunday.

"Today, the Department of State is designating eight Russian maritime-related companies. This includes the Russian Ministry of Defense's shipping company, Oboronlogistika OOO," the State Department said in a press release.

