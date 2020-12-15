The United States has designated Bahrain's Saraya al-Mukhtar group as a global terrorist over receiving financial support from Iran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The United States has designated Bahrain's Saraya al-Mukhtar group as a global terrorist over receiving financial support from Iran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of State has designated the Saraya al-Mukhtar group as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224 for posing a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism that threaten the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Pompeo said. "Saraya al-Mukhtar is an Iran-backed terrorist organization based in Bahrain, reportedly receiving financial and logistic support from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Pompeo explained the terror group's self-described aim is to depose the Bahraini government with the intention of paving the way for Iran to exert greater influence in Bahrain.

"The group has plotted attacks against U.S. personnel in Bahrain and has offered cash rewards for the assassination of Bahraini officials," Pompeo said. "This designation seeks to deny Saraya al-Mukhtar the resources to commit acts of terrorism."

All of the terror group's property and interests in property are blocked and Americans are prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group, Pomeo added.