US Designates Bulgarian Judge Due to Involvement in 'Significant Corruption' - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has imposed sanctions against Bulgarian Judge Andon Mitalov because of his alleged involvement in "significant corruption," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions against Bulgarian Judge Andon Mitalov because of his alleged involvement in "significant corruption," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, I am designating Bulgarian Specialized Criminal Court Judge Andon Mitalov due to his involvement in significant corruption," Pompeo said, adding that Mitalov's activities undermined the rule of law and compromised the independence of democratic institutions in Bulgaria.

Mitalov is the first individual in Bulgaria the United States has designated because of involvement in corruption.

Pompeo said the move to designate Mitalov shows the United States' commitment to combat corruption in Bulgaria and globally.

"In addition to Mitalov, I am designating his wife, Kornelia Stoykova-Mitalova, and his daughter, Gergana Mitalova," Pomepo added.

US law stipulates that designated foreign officials for involvement in significant corruption are ineligible to enter the United States along with their family members.