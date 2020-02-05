US Designates Bulgarian Judge Mitalov due to Alleged 'Significant Corruption' - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions against Bulgarian Judge Andon Mitalov over his alleged involvement in "significant corruption," Secretary of Sate Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, I am designating Bulgarian Specialized Criminal Court Judge Andon Mitalov due to his involvement in significant corruption," Pompeo said, adding that Mitalov's activities undermined the rule of law and compromised the independence of democratic institutions in Bulgaria.