UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Designates China's Confucius Institute As 'Foreign Mission' - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Designates China's Confucius Institute as 'Foreign Mission' - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Trump administration is designating the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institute as a foreign mission, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the Department of State designated the Confucius Institute US Center as a foreign mission of the PRC [People's Republic of China]," Pompeo said.

"Confucius Institutes are funded by the PRC and part of the Chinese Communist Party's global influence and propaganda apparatus."

The designation now requires the institutes to provide administrative data on all personnel and property in the United States, essentially equating them to foreign embassies or consulates.

Pompeo said the institutes advance Beijing's influence on US campuses and K-12 classrooms.

China's foreign ministry has said the Confucius Institute aims to promote cooperation between China and other countries in the spheres of education and culture.

Related Topics

Education China Trump Beijing United States All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Al Jazirah Al Hamra: An illustrious past that tell ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

51 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

51 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.