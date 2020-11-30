US Designates Chinese Company in New Venezuela-Related Sanctions - Treasury

The United States has designated a Chinese technology company in new sanctions targeting Venezuela, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Monday

The new sanctions target the Beijing-based China National Electronic Import-Export Company (CEIEC), the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in the notice.