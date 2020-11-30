UrduPoint.com
US Designates Chinese Company In New Venezuela-Related Sanctions - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:07 PM

US Designates Chinese Company in New Venezuela-Related Sanctions - Treasury

The United States has designated a Chinese technology company in new sanctions targeting Venezuela, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The United States has designated a Chinese technology company in new sanctions targeting Venezuela, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Monday.

The new sanctions target the Beijing-based China National Electronic Import-Export Company (CEIEC), the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in the notice.

More Stories From World

