US Designates Croatia As New Participant In Visa Waiver Program - Homeland Security

US Designates Croatia as New Participant in Visa Waiver Program - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Croatians traveling to the United States for business or recreational purposes will not be required to obtain a visa after the US government designated Croatia as a new participant in its Visa Waiver Program, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday.

"Today's designation of Croatia as a new participant in the Visa Waiver Program is an important recognition of our countries' shared economic and security interests," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

The new measure will come into effect no later than December 1, the statement said.

