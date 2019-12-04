US Designates Ex-Guatemalan Communications Minister Sinibaldi Over Corruption - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The United States has designated former Guatemalan Communications Minister over his alleged participation in corruption, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of State designates former Guatemalan Minister of Communications, Infrastructure, and Housing Alejandro Sinibaldi due to his involvement in significant corruption," Pompeo said. "Mr. Sinibaldi engaged in and benefited from public corruption in relation to his official duties and is now a fugitive from justice."