US Designates Ex-Kenya Atty. General Over Involvement in 'Significant Corruption' - Pompeo

The United States has sanctioned the former Attorney General of Kenya Amos Sitswila Wako for his involvement in corruption, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The United States has sanctioned the former Attorney General of Kenya Amos Sitswila Wako for his involvement in corruption , US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, the Department designates former Kenyan Attorney General Amos Sitswila Wako due to his involvement in significant corruption," Pompeo said.

"Section 7031(c) provides that, in cases where the Secretary of State has credible information that officials of foreign governments have been involved in significant corruption, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States."