UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Designates Ex-Kenya Atty. General Over Involvement In 'Significant Corruption' - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:46 PM

US Designates Ex-Kenya Atty. General Over Involvement in 'Significant Corruption' - Pompeo

The United States has sanctioned the former Attorney General of Kenya Amos Sitswila Wako for his involvement in corruption, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The United States has sanctioned the former Attorney General of Kenya Amos Sitswila Wako for his involvement in corruption, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, the Department designates former Kenyan Attorney General Amos Sitswila Wako due to his involvement in significant corruption," Pompeo said.

"Section 7031(c) provides that, in cases where the Secretary of State has credible information that officials of foreign governments have been involved in significant corruption, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States."

Related Topics

Corruption Amos United States Kenya Family Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

'Road Safety' awareness lecture at Cambridge Colle ..

3 minutes ago

Strategy being implemented for uninterrupted power ..

3 minutes ago

Young man killed in road accident in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Plane With 32 Russian Children of IS Fighters Leav ..

3 minutes ago

Responsible use of social media stressed

14 minutes ago

OSCE Media Watchdog Condemns Attempt on Italian Jo ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.