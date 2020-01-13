US Designates Ex-Moldovan Official Plahotniuc Due to Alleged Corruption - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States imposed sanctions on Moldovan businessman and former official Vladimir Plahotniuc, accusing him of "significant corruption," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The United States imposed sanctions on Moldovan businessman and former official Vladimir Plahotniuc, accusing him of "significant corruption," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday in a statement.

"Today, I am designating former Moldovan official and oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc due to his involvement in significant corruption," Pompeo said. "In his official capacity, Plahotniuc was involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law and severely compromised the independence of democratic institutions in Moldova."