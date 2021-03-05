UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Designates Ex-Ukrainian Official Kolomoyskyy Over 'Corruption' - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

US Designates Ex-Ukrainian Official Kolomoyskyy Over 'Corruption' - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The United States has designated Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyy over "corrupt acts" he engaged in while previously serving as a public official, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of oligarch and former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy due to his involvement in significant corruption," Blinken said in a statement. "In his official capacity as a Governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from 2014 to 2015, Kolomoyskyy was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit."

Related Topics

Corruption Governor Ukraine Dnipropetrovsk United States 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

27 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

31 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

35 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

46 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

46 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.