US Designates Ex-Ukrainian Official Kolomoyskyy Over 'Corruption' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The United States has designated Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyy over "corrupt acts" he engaged in while previously serving as a public official, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of oligarch and former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy due to his involvement in significant corruption," Blinken said in a statement. "In his official capacity as a Governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from 2014 to 2015, Kolomoyskyy was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit."